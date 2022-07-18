Leeds United Women will fight 11 other teams for the sole promotion spot at the top of the Division One North table this season.

This term, the Whites will face four new opponents – Middlesborough and Hull City, who were relegated from the Northern Premier Division and Merseyrail and York City, who were each promoted from their respective fifth-tier divisions at the close of last season.

United’s efforts to improve on last term’s fourth-placed finish begin in August with an opener against City, who picked up just two wins in the third tier last season.

Tadcaster Albion, where Leeds contest their home fixtures, played host to some brilliant crowds last season with fans turning up week in week out to get behind the players.

Here’s everything you need to know to show your support for United this season:

Where do Leeds United women play?

Leeds United Women v Chester Le Street Town Ladies at Global Stadium, Tadcaster. Leeds United's Olivia Smart is tackled by Chester Le Street's Jessica White.

Dan O’Hearne’s side will play their home fixtures at Tadcaster Albion Football Club.

The address for the ground is: Global Stadium, Ings Lane, Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, LS24 9AY.

You can park free of charge at the stadium, where refreshments will be available to purchase throughout the game.

How much are tickets?

Leeds United Women celebrate. Pic: LUFC.

Adults pay £5 for entry to the game, while Under 16s go free.

What time do Leeds United women games kick-off?

The Whites’ games kick off at 2pm on Sundays and 7.45pm on weekdays.

Can I watch Leeds United Women on television or live stream?

Leeds United Women ahead of kick off at Tadcaster Albion. Pic: LUFC.

United games are occasionally streamed live on LUTV and YouTube, but the best way to catch the action is down at the Global Stadium itself.

Highlights of every match will available to view on LUTV after the game.

When are Leeds United Women playing this season?

Sunday 21 August – Hull City (H)

Sunday 28 August – Barnsley (A)

Wednesday 31 August – Stockport County (H)

Sunday 4 September – Middlesbrough (H)

Sunday 18 September – Norton and Stockton Ancients (A)

Sunday 25 September – Newcastle United (H)

Sunday 2 October – Bradford City (A)

Sunday 9 October – Chorley (H)

Wednesday 12 October – York City (A)

Sunday 6 November – Durham Cestria (H)

Sunday 27 November – Merseyrail (A)

Sunday 11 December – Hull City (A)

Sunday 8 January – Barnsley (H)

Sunday 29 January – Middlesbrough (A)

Sunday 5 February – Norton and Stockton Ancients (H)

Thursday 23 February – Stockport County (A)

Sunday 5 March – Newcastle United (A)

Wednesday 15 March – York City (H)

Sunday 9 March – Bradford City (H)

Sunday 2 April – Chorley (A)

Sunday 16 April – Durham Cestria (A)