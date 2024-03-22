Net worth of every named Leeds United investor after Russell Crowe reveals 49ers Enterprises involvement

The star-studded list of celebrities and sportspeople currently named as investors in Leeds United.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 19:15 GMT

Russell Crowe recently confirmed his investment in Leeds United as part of the 49ers Enterprises takeover. The Academy Award-winning actor said he has a 'very small financial connection' with the Championship club, joining a star-studded list of investors also involved.

Using information from a number of websites, including Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth, we've listed every named Leeds investor and put them in order based on how much they, or their company is worth. Forbes recently released its list of the World’s Most Valuable Sports Empires for 2024, and 49ers Enterprises comes in at 14th with an eye-watering net worth of $7.21 billion (£5.72bn), up a reported 21 percent over the last year.

Take a look below at the high profile figures with investments in Leeds, from Crowe, to Olympic legend Michael Phelps, to NBA icon Russell Westbrook.

The Indiana Pacers star has a current net worth of $5 million (£3.9 million)

1. T.J. McConnell

The Indiana Pacers star has a current net worth of $5 million (£3.9 million)

Photo Sales
The former NFL player, who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, is worth $12 million (£9.5 million)

2. Joe Staley

The former NFL player, who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, is worth $12 million (£9.5 million)

Photo Sales
The New Orleans Pelicans star has a reported net worth of $15 million (£11.9 million)

3. Larry Nance Jr.

The New Orleans Pelicans star has a reported net worth of $15 million (£11.9 million)

Photo Sales
Philadelphia Flyers defence Johnson is worth $42 million (£33.3 million)

4. Erik Johnson

Philadelphia Flyers defence Johnson is worth $42 million (£33.3 million)

Photo Sales
The American football linebacker is currently a free agent and while his estimated net worth is $5 million, it is predicted to be closer to the $45-50 million (£35-39 million) mark

5. Myles Jack

The American football linebacker is currently a free agent and while his estimated net worth is $5 million, it is predicted to be closer to the $45-50 million (£35-39 million) mark

Photo Sales
The Colorado Avalanche is said to be worth $56 million (£44.4 million)

6. Gabriel Landeskog

The Colorado Avalanche is said to be worth $56 million (£44.4 million)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page