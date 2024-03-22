Russell Crowe recently confirmed his investment in Leeds United as part of the 49ers Enterprises takeover. The Academy Award-winning actor said he has a 'very small financial connection' with the Championship club, joining a star-studded list of investors also involved.

Using information from a number of websites, including Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth, we've listed every named Leeds investor and put them in order based on how much they, or their company is worth. Forbes recently released its list of the World’s Most Valuable Sports Empires for 2024, and 49ers Enterprises comes in at 14th with an eye-watering net worth of $7.21 billion (£5.72bn), up a reported 21 percent over the last year.