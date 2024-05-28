Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United face another busy summer and Daniel Farke has made clear the need for experienced heads ahead of another promotion push.

Neil Warnock has urged Leeds United to ‘get the money in’ early this summer before adding more experience ahead of a second Championship promotion push.

Leeds must now prepare for a second season of Championship football after losing 1-0 to Southampton in Sunday’s play-off final. Adam Armstrong netted the decisive goal with a clinical first-half finish as Daniel Farke’s men failed to produce on another flat day at Wembley.

Failure to achieve promotion at the first time of asking will likely lead to sales as Leeds work to comply with profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), but there is no immediate concern of a fire sale and those in charge will also be looking to bring players in. And Warnock is hoping to see some more experienced heads arrive ahead of another gruelling 46-game campaign.

“They’ll let one or two go anyhow,” Warnock told Sky Sports. “You’ve got great players here but you saw the subs that came on. I don’t think it’s bad to change it a bit when you’ve lost. They can be a bit more experienced. They can let one or two of the young lads go, get the money in. I think it could be a good summer for Daniel [Farke].”

Experience has been a buzzword around Elland Road in recent weeks with the current squad lacking in regular starters who have been involved in previous promotion races. A young and exciting group have been brilliant for large parts of the campaign but slip-ups at crucial moments ultimately cost them and the presence of some older heads would not have gone amiss.

It’s not an issue lost on Farke, either, with the German highlighting the importance of captain Sam Morsy, 32, to Ipswich Town’s promotion push while Leicester City could boast the likes of Jamie Vardy, Harry Winks and Conor Coady. And the 47-year-old pinpointed that need again after Sunday’s defeat to Southampton.

"We will take the positive out of the season but also try to work a bit on the things that we can improve and one thing is definitely a bit more experience, and the players who are involved will also be a bit more experienced next season - experience always helps,” Farke said.

"Obviously in my mind I have also prepared a bit already. Right now is not the moment to speak about this because it could mean I was criticising something we didn't have and these players don't deserve it in this moment. We'll work on all these topics over the upcoming weeks.

“It's always a bit difficult when you don't know at the end of May exactly which league you're in because they're different scenarios. It's a bit tricky. In the background we've prepared a lot. We're prepared for different scenarios but there will be lots of work to do in the upcoming weeks.”

