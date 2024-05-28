Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines going into another busy summer.

Leeds United will be planning for a second season of Championship football after losing 1-0 in Sunday’s play-off final against Southampton. Daniel Farke’s men were narrowly beaten on the day and must now regroup over the summer ahead of another push for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

A busy summer was expected at Elland Road regardless of Sunday’s result but failure to go up will likely see some key players leave, with an injection of cash needed. 49ers Enterprises and Daniel Farke will then see how the accounts are looking before strengthening the squad for another long and gruelling campaign.

The summer transfer window doesn’t open until June 14 but speculation is already intensifying across the Premier League and EFL as teams set out their plans. And the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding Leeds.

Summerville price-tag

The future of Crysencio Summerville looks increasingly likely to be away from Leeds with reports suggesting he will push to leave this summer after Sunday’s defeat. Football Insider reports that the 22-year-old is valued between £35-40million amid interest from several top-flight clubs.

Summerville’s 21 goals and 10 assists across all competitions caught the eye of top clubs across the continent but a step up to the Premier League is looking most likely, given his valuation. Liverpool and Chelsea have both been linked in the past and now Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been named as potential suitors.

The report adds that Leeds will not stand in Summerville’s way and are ready to cash in on the Dutchman, who signed for just £1.3m in 2020 and so represents an opportunity to make huge profit. Failure to go up means exits are likely but those in charge at Elland Road planned for a two-year stay in the Championship and so a fire sale is not expected.

Rodon interest

A return to Elland Road for Joe Rodon looks less likely after Sunday’s defeat with Premier League clubs reportedly keeping tabs on the defender’s situation. The Daily Mail reports that top-flight clubs could make a move for the Welsh international which would likely scupper chances of another spell at Leeds.

Tottenham were open to selling Rodon last year but could not find a suitor willing to meet their £15m valuation. They will look to sell again this summer and an impressive loan spell at Leeds, in which the centre-back played 47 times across all competitions, could encourage potential suitors to make a permanent offer.