Leeds United expect interest in Crysencio Summerville to intensify but the sale of Archie Gray has put them in a stronger position.

Paris Saint-Germain are thought to have mentioned Crysencio Summerville in talks with his agency but reports have denied any current dialogue between them and Leeds United.

Summerville is continuing to attract interest across Europe after an outstanding first season of regular football at Elland Road, with the 22-year-old crowned Championship Player of the Season after registering 20 goals and nine assists in 46 league appearances. Liverpool and Chelsea are thought to hold a long-standing interest in the winger, while last month Brighton emerged as serious contenders to land his signature.

Despite ongoing speculation over Summerville’s future, the Yorkshire Evening Post understands Leeds are not actively looking to sell the Dutchman - or anyone else for that matter. Having sold Archie Gray to Tottenham for £40million, the club are better-placed financially to ensure any further deals are done on their terms, and consideration will only be given to proposals if the price is right and the player wants to leave.

Recent reports from the Netherlands added PSG to the long list of Summerville admirers, claiming they had ‘set their sights’ on the Leeds star and already made contact with his representatives. But Romano has now played down those reports, explaining how Summerville’s name merely came up during talks regarding another transfer target.

“There has been an interesting story coming out about PSG being interested in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville,” Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing column. “I’ve spoken before about the expectation being for Summerville to leave Leeds after they couldn’t win promotion back to the Premier League, and I’ve also reported on Summerville to Brighton being discussed, so what about these new links with PSG?

“My understanding is that the situation is: Summerville shares the same agents as Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida. PSG are in talks with Geertruida on personal terms, so Summerville was mentioned during talks but there’s still no negotiation ongoing between the clubs or the player’s agents. It’s an open race with Brighton and more clubs interested.”

The news will provide a boost to Leeds, who retain hope of keeping Summerville for another Championship promotion push. The Dutch star had long been touted as the most likely exit from Elland Road, with Leeds needing to raise funds before the end of June in order to remain compliant with profitability and sustainability rules (PSR). But interest in the winger did not develop into anything concrete, while approaches for Gray came thick and fast.