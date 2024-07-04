Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wayne Rooney has made a Leeds United Championship rivals promise.

Wayne Rooney has made a promise to one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals in his opening speech as new boss.

Former Everton, Manchester United and England star Rooney was sacked as Birmingham City manager in January but is now back in Championship football as head coach of Plymouth Argyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rooney was appointed as the club’s new boss at the end of May and has now began work with the Pilgrims on the training ground ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Plymouth were promoted to the second tier as 2022-23 League One champions above runners-up Ipswich Town who beat Leeds to the division’s second automatic promotion place last term and are now set for Premier League football.

Plymouth were involved in a very different battle in the quest to avoid relegation which the Pilgrims achieved by a single point via a 21st-placed finish as Rooney’s former side Birmingham instead joined Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United in being consigned to the drop.

Rooney, though, in his first address to his new Plymouth players, has declared his intent to “elevate” the team, promising his men winning ways if they take the right steps and firing a warning backed from his own experiences of a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You might know me from my playing career," quipped Rooney to his players at a meeting shared by Plymouth Argyle on X. "I played a little bit but I am a winner. I am not here to have a holiday, I'm a winner, I want to win.

"What you did last season was great, staying in the league. I know it has been a process to get to that level. I want to elevate the team. You will enjoy your time with me. I'm an honest person so if you do the right things I promise you, you will have a good time and you will win.