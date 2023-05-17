Feyenoord have opened discussions with former Leeds United managerial candidate Arne Slot over a new contract worth £2.5m a season.

The Daily Mail reports the 44-year-old is set to be offered one of the biggest contracts in the club’s history after leading Feyenoord to the Eredivise title.

The contract talks have come amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, with Slot the bookmakers’ favourite to be appointed at Spurs.

Ryan Mason will continue in his role as interim boss until the end of the season, including the final round of fixtures when Leeds welcome Tottenham to Elland Road.

Spurs have been seeking a permanent appointment since Antonio Conte was sacked in March with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann ruled out of contention last week. Slot is said to have a £6m release clause.

Slot led Feyenoord to their first league title since 2017 and only their second Eredivisie triumph since 1999. After sacking Jesse Marsch in February, Leeds aimed to tempt the 44-year-old to Elland Road.

However, he opted to stick with Feyenoord with the club still fighting for three trophies at the time.

He said in February: “I believe the clubs have been in touch, but the thing is I’m sticking with Feyenoord. I can say that with this one, that is clear.

“The club has been clear. It was a compliment that a club like Leeds was interested, but we are doing something great with Feyenoord. We are in a great position in the league, the cup and Europe. There is no disappointment. It’s certainly not a punishment to stay here [at Feyenoord].”

Discussing the approach from Leeds, Slot told ESPN in April: “Leeds is a very nice club. In the middle of the season, with still so much to play for here, I didn’t think that was a good time to leave for England. It was also better from a family point of view to stay here for a while.

