Leeds United are one of six teams out of action this weekend after their trip to Old Trafford was cancelled due to The Queen’s funeral.

The Whites’ previous match against Nottingham Forest was also postponed, meaning it will be around a month without any football for the club once they return after the international break.

Their next Premier League meeting comes against Aston Villa in October, with the Birmingham outfit having picked up their second win of the season against Southampton on Friday night.

"JEWEL" MIDFIELDER EMERGES AS LEEDS UNITED TARGET

“Many clubs” are following RB Salzburg “jewel” Noah Okafor. The Switzerland striker has emerged as a target for Leeds United in recent weeks, but the Whites could face significant competition to secure his services. The 22-year-old’s current contract expires in June 2024. (Fabrizio Romano)

NEWCASTLE UTD SCOUT FORWARD IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WIN

Representatives from a number of Premier League clubs were in attendance to watch Moussa Diaby star in Bayer Leverkusen’s Champions League win over Atletico Madrid in midweek. Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Arsenal, and Manchester City all had scouts in the stands, with the winger remaining that subject of “heavy interest” from England. (90min)

CHELSEA FACE PSG IN BATTLE FOR DEFENDER

Chelsea are “seriously reflecting” on making a move for Inter Milan defender Milan Škriniar next summer. The centre-back could become available on a free transfer if he fails to renew his current deal at San Siro. The 27-year-old’s is set for talks over his future in Italy in the coming weeks, with PSG also interested. (FC Inter News)

GRAHAM POTTER CONSIDERS REUNION WITH BRIGHTON STARLET

Graham Potter would reportedly 'love' to be reunited with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo at Chelsea. The 20-year-old joined the Seagulls for £5m in February 2021. (Pete O'Rourke)

EVERTON PREPARE BID FOR ADAMA TRAORE

Everton are reportedly set to make a bid for Ferencvaros winger Adama Traore in January. The winger has scored 12 goals in 14 appearances this season. (Calciomercato)

LIVERPOOL FACE PREMIER LEAGUE COMPETITION FOR BELLINGHAM

Chelsea and Manchester United are both set to rival Liverpool for midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer, with Real Madrid also keen. The Borussia Dortmund starlet is likely to cost over £100m. (Mirror)

EVERTON STAR SET FOR CONTRACT TALKS

Everton are reportedly in talks with Anthony Gordon over a new contract after the winger almost signed for Chelsea in the summer. Newcastle United and Tottenham have also shown interest in the 21-year-old. (Independent)

MAN UNITED URGED TO SIGN ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL

Troy Deeney has urged Manchester United to sign Brentford's Ivan Toney following his first call-up to the England squad. The 34-year-old has claimed the striker would 'shine' at Old Trafford. (The Sun)

