Leeds United U21s 6-2 Southampton U21s highlights: Bamford hat-trick seals confident win
Leeds United’s Under-21s are set to field a very strong XI for the visit of Southampton B at Elland Road this evening
Leeds United Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala will name several first-team players in his squad to face Southampton B this evening.
With an unprecedented 29-day break between first-team matches due to the Premier League’s postponements in line with the Queen’s passing, a number of senior figures are still in need of minutes to build and maintain match fitness.
Tonight’s Premier League 2 encounter offers a golden opportunity for the likes of Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling to return to full speed after injury lay-offs of varying length.
Team news, build-up, match analysis and updates throughout the evening here.
Leeds United U21s 6-2 Southampton U21s highlights: Bamford hat-trick seals confident win
Last updated: Friday, 16 September, 2022, 20:55
FT: Leeds United U21s 6-2 Southampton U21s
Bamford (3), Perkins, Summerville and Cooper with the goals for the home side. Leeds in control from start to finish, despite late consolation strikes. Summerville had the Saints defence in a tumble dryer all night.
Three added
90’ Into stoppage time
GOAL! 6-2 Bellis
88’ GAME ON...no, not really. Sam Bellis scores another consolation for the visitors, cutting in from the left and bending it into the far corner. Good finish, actually.
Not bad for a Friday night
83’ Mateo Joseph shoots just wide, his first sight of goal since coming on. He’s offside, though.
Leeds subs
81’ #LUFC subs
ON: Moore, Allen
OFF: Ayling, Gnonto
And unleash the counter
79' Keenan Carole makes an important block inside the area to deny Southampton a second. Corner ball.
Double change
75’ #LUFC subs
ON: Carole, Joseph
OFF: Firpo, Bamford
74' Summerville with all the hard work, nicking the ball off the defender's toe, pulling it back, setting up Ayling who lashes one over the bar. A right-back's finish.
GOAL! 6-1 Ballard
70’ Hjelde caught out on the halfway line and Southampton scamper forward. They square it to Ballard who gets a consolation.