I wouldn’t speak just because of one year about a trend. We have clubs in Germany like Bayern, Dortmund, Leverkusen, they will always be competitive, it’s a bit extraordinary there are three German clubs in this position [European semi-finals] but it’s important for every club to be sustainable, smart, what you spend, don’t be addicted to short-term success and develop the club. That’s one of the reasons I signed for this club, we had conversations, we wanted to make sure not every penny into salaries, invest in training ground and facilities. When I have a look into our squad, we have some quality players and also better financial opportunities than other clubs in this league but we try to spend it wisely. We don’t do anything stupid. This is why we’re playing with a young squad compared to our competitors at the top. Sometimes this makes it more unlikely to be successful. It’s quite often a side very experienced, like for example Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, who wins the league. It’s never that easy with a relatively young group but this is also what we’re all about. Our last starting lineup, Meslier, experienced already but pretty young age. Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, when I compare this with teams fighting for top positions, they are all more experienced. Ilia Gruev and Archie Gray, look at Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester, they all have more experience. Summerville 22, Rutter 21, Gnonto 20, Piroe the oldest at 24, we still have to develop and grow, we are not the end product, we’re not a result machine and always deliver. Youth can be ineffective like in the last game. This is also one of our cornerstones, we don’t want to spend crazy money to bring older, more experienced players in. This will be our way for the future, I won’t judge anything that happened in the past, but as long as I’m in this role, I’ll try to lead the club with sustainability.