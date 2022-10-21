Leeds United Under-21s are unbeaten in the Premier League 2 Division 2, despite this week’s loss to Bolton Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy.

This morning, the young Whites take on Middlesbrough in something of a top of the table clash in PL2 Div 2, as Michael Skubala’s side look to extend their lead atop the table.

While the first-team have failed to win in seven matches, the youngsters are several matches unbeaten in league competition and this morning’s fixture poses them with one of the sternest tests in PL2 so far this season.

Build-up, team news, analysis, minute-by-minute match coverage and full-time reaction here throughout the day.