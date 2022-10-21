Middlesbrough U21 2-4 Leeds United U21 highlights: Mateo Joseph nets hat-trick as Whites complete comeback
Leeds United U21s take on Middlesbrough U21s at Rockliffe Park this morning looking to extend their unbeaten record in the league this season
Leeds United Under-21s are unbeaten in the Premier League 2 Division 2, despite this week’s loss to Bolton Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy.
This morning, the young Whites take on Middlesbrough in something of a top of the table clash in PL2 Div 2, as Michael Skubala’s side look to extend their lead atop the table.
While the first-team have failed to win in seven matches, the youngsters are several matches unbeaten in league competition and this morning’s fixture poses them with one of the sternest tests in PL2 so far this season.
Build-up, team news, analysis, minute-by-minute match coverage and full-time reaction here throughout the day.
Kick-off is at 11am.
Middlesbrough U21 2-3 Leeds United U21 live: Second half goal and score updates from Rockliffe Park
GOOOOALLLL! MATEO JOSEPH HAT-TRICK 4-2
90’ That settles it. McGurk’s short corner finds McCalmont’s run into the box. He squares it to Joseph who has found space outside the six-yard box. Finishes on the volley for his hat-trick.
Added time
90’ Six added on
Leeds sub
GOAL! 3-2 Boro get one back
78’ Boro get one back. Bilongo scores at the far post as a set-piece is delivered across. Klaesson gets contact on it but not enough.
77’ Joseph booked for kicking the ball away at a Boro free-kick.
GOOOOOALLLLL! 3-1 MATEO JOSEPH
75’ Snowdon again takes the ball down well inside the area, goes past one and lays it off to Joseph who steadies himself and picks his spot from 12 yards. Goal number 11 for the season. A second assist of the afternoon for Snowdon off the bench.
GOOOOOOALLLLL! McGurk 2-1
73' McGurk picks the ball up on the edge of the area, fed by Snowdon and bends one expertly into the far corner. Lovely flight on the ball. Leeds in front having had to come from behind.
Celebrations
63’
Cornet on for Stott