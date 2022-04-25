Leeds United's Premier League status for a third consecutive season is yet to be secured.

The Whites face Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal over the course of their next four games but are just four points clear of the bottom three as the campaign heads into the final straight.

CLOSE: Michael Owen believes Leeds United will require 39 points to stay up this season (Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Burnley moved out of the relegation zone yesterday with victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor, while Everton were beaten away to Liverpool.

The Toffees have subsequently replaced the Clarets in the bottom three, but Leeds' upcoming fixtures and slender advantage on the sides around them is cause for concern, according to pundit Michael Owen.

In particular, he has outlined a key area in which Leeds are worse off than the likes of Everton and Burnley.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, the former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker said: "Well, I'm looking at that -30 goal difference, and that would worry me.

"I'm thinking around 38 points is going to be okay. And I'm then looking at Leeds' fixtures and thinking can they get four points out of that? I think the answer is yes.

"But of course if any of the other two teams [Everton and Burnley] get 38 points, well they're [Leeds] gonna go down on goal difference so it might mean that they need 39 to survive."

Currently, Burnley's goal difference is -16, while Everton's is -21. The Clarets have played a game more than Leeds, while Everton trail the Whites by four points having also played 32 times this season.