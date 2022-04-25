Leeds United's Mateusz Klich has been one of the club's mainstays throughout a period which has seen the side return to English football's top flight.

The Polish international was instrumental in ending the team's 16-year hiatus and remains focused on retaining Leeds' Premier League status for a third consecutive season.

LEAP: Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich wins a header against Watford at Vicarage Road (Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Recent results for relegation rivals Burnley mean Leeds are not yet clear of danger, meaning tonight's fixture against Crystal Palace holds considerable weight.

It is 16 days since the Whites last took to the field, while Palace have featured against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final in the interim period.

Klich is looking forward to the challenge, and has been grateful for the extended mid-season break. The midfielder spent time abroad, recuperating from a previously undisclosed hip injury.

“I think a break always helps,” he said.

“We had some health issues, I personally had some problem with my hip so I think the rest was good for all of us.

“I know we had a couple of good results in the last couple of games so overall I think that the break was good,” he added.

Klich has missed just five league matches this season, and has been involved in each Premier League match since late November.

With Adam Forshaw's fractured knee-cap, the Pole is likely to feature at the base of midfield alongside Kalvin Phillips until the end of the season.

“I just hope we can get the result because it will help us massively," Klich added.

“Until we are 100 per cent sure that we are going to stay up, we can’t really relax.

“We need to keep pushing because nobody is really going to help us and we need to win games by ourselves.

“It’s going to be an intense finish to the season and you need some mental strength to be able to cope with the situation, but I think we handle it pretty well.”