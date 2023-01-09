A late goal by Sonny Perkins earned Leeds United a 2-2 draw away at Cardiff City yesterday in the FA Cup. The Whites play the replay against the Bluebirds next Tuesday. They return to Premier League action this Friday away to Aston Villa. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club...

Striker latest

Coventry City are yet to have had a bid for Leeds-linked striker Viktor Gyokeres. That’s according to a report by Coventry Live, who claim the Sky Blues haven’t ‘received’ anything for him yet despite transfer speculation. The likes of Fulham, Crystal Palace and Wolves have also been mentioned as potential suitors over recent times.

Youngster eyed

Swansea City are reportedly ‘keen’ on landing Joe Gelhardt on loan from the Whites before the end of the transfer window, as per the Daily Mail. The Swans have identified the youngster as someone to bolster their attacking options before the end of the window. He is highly-rated at Elland Road and is being tipped for a bright future with the Yorkshire outfit.

Loanee eyeing cup shock

Leeds midfielder Lewis Bate, who is on loan at Oxford United in League One, will be looking to help the U’s beat Premier League table toppers Arsenal this evening. The 20-year-old has been a hit since making the move to the Kassam Stadium in the summer and has been getting plenty of game time under his belt. A clash against Manchester City awaits tonight’s winner.

Rutter deal ‘close’

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg on Twitter, Leeds are 'close' to the signing of Georginio Rutter.

