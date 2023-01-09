'Crazy' - Max Wober on Leeds United debut, Whites supporters and thinking he was somewhere else
Max Wober’s first Leeds United outing came at Cardiff City – but the Austrian international admitted “crazy” fans made it feel like he was somewhere else.
Wober joined Leeds from RB Salzburg on January 3 and made his first appearance in a Whites matchday squad when named amongst the substitutes for Sunday afternoon’s third round FA Cup clash at Cardiff. Speaking to ITV moments before kick-off, Whites boss Jesse Marsch revealed that he thought he’d be handing Wober his Whites debut from the bench but the American head coach won’t have enjoyed the circumstances in which the Austrian was brought on as one of three substitutions in the 59th minute.
By then, Leeds were already 2-0 down yet Wober helped Leeds save their place in the competition as strikes from Rodrigo and a 93rd-minute equaliser from Sonny Perkins sealed a 2-2 draw. The latter’s strike sparked wild celebrations from 6,500 travelling Leeds fans in the away end, supporters whose presence made Wober feel like his debut was not away from home.
"It's crazy,” said Wober to LUTV about the visiting contingent. "The guys were already talking that there is going to be 6,000 away fans and as soon as the game started it felt like a home game. For me, this is absolutely crazy. It was a great experience. I am really happy to make my debut. It felt fantastic, especially turning the game around and making it into a draw and still getting a chance to go to the next round. I think it was a good day for us.”
Asked about coming on with Leeds 2-0 down, Wober admitted: “It was not going pretty well for us. Everybody saw and everybody who was supporting us I think had the same feeling like everybody in the stadium that there was not much to win today. But we turned it around with great mentality and we can be really proud I think."