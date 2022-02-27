McCormack: Fan memories of prolific Leeds striker who broke nine-year four goal record

The striker - who joined from Cardiff City in 2010 - was well known for being a prolific finisher.

He made his league debut for the Whites in August 2010 against Watford, with the team securing a victory.

McCormack scored his first goal for Leeds in a 1–0 win over Burnley, and was named man of the match.

In the 2011-2012 season, McCormack scored 19 goals and won the Yorkshire Evening Post Player of the Year Award.

McCormack finished the 2013–14 season scoring 29 goals in all competitions for Leeds.

He was second to Danny Ings as Championship Player of the Year.

In a famous rout, McCormack became the first Leeds player to score four times in a league match since Brian Deane in 2004 during the 4-2 victory over Charlton in November 2013.

He was first to do so in an away match for 87 years for the club.

McCormack eventually left the club for Fulham in an £11million transfer.

Here is what some of the Elland Road faithful had to say when asked for their favourite memories of him:

Ben Monk: "Great player who overperformed in 11/12 and 13/14.

"He single handedly kept us up under Mcdermott.

"Great memories of Charlton away and Huddersfield at home.

"He wasn't the fastest but made up for it with his finishing and free kicks, also very underrated in the air.

"It was a shame with how it ended."

Paul Mundy: "Always a safe bet for first goal scorer for a season."

Tony Harrison: "He had one great season, 28 goals, always gave his all which is all Leeds fans want.

"He showed the passion for the badge and went for silly money at the time.

"His goal vs Spurs in the fa cup was one highlight."

Ian Matthews: "My son thought he was great.

"We had Sunday roast with him at Elland Road when players would pop in to sign autographs.

"We even named our cat Ross after him."

@Scottno28: "Good player, playing for us when we were a right mess.

"Single handily saved us from the drop.

"Without him in those few seasons we would have been doomed.

"It was a tough time at ER at the time but when he played he gave me the hope anything could happen."