Max Wober has spent the season on loan from Leeds United at Borussia Monchengladbach

Max Wober is approaching something of an uncertain summer as his Leeds United future comes into focus, but that's the last thing on his mind right now. The defender, who spent the season on loan with Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach, has been named in Ralf Rangnick's Austria squad for Euro 2024 and he has instructed his agent not to contact him until after the tournament.

Wober was one of a host of players to leave Leeds on loan last summer, exploiting a clause in his contract that allowed him to pursue other options following the club's relegation from the Premier League. The 26-year-old impressed with Gladbach, making 27 appearances in all competitions, and for much of the campaign the expectation was that Wober would be making the move to Die Fohlen on a permanent basis following the completion of his loan.

However, according to reports in Germany, Gladbach may be priced out of a permanent deal for Wober, which plunges his immediate future into doubt. He still has three years left to run on his contract at Leeds but what future he has at the club remains to be seen.

Wober, though, isn't looking further than the upcoming tournament in Germany which gets underway on June 14.

"My aim was to answer the club question before the Euros. But it is what it is now," Wober told Austrian news outlet Kleine Zeitung. "I told my manager that he doesn't need to call me or tell me anything in the next four weeks. I want to play in the Euros now. After that we'll see where it goes."

He added: "If you're in contact with the manager all the time, you automatically start thinking about it, start looking for an apartment, organize the move and talk to family and girlfriend about it. I just want to block it out and not worry about it."

Of course as things stand, Wober will be expected to report to Thorp Arch for pre-season training in July ahead of the new Championship season and he hasn't ruled out the possibility of sticking around at Elland Road.

"It will also depend on what they [Leeds] say," he admitted. "But they will probably have to digest this play-off defeat for a week or two. We will see how they want to position themselves and whether I am in their plans or not."

Austria reached the round of 16 in the Euros back in 2021, which is the furthest the nation has ever progressed in the tournament. However, if they are to reach the knockout stages in Germany this summer, they will have to make their way through one of the trickiest groups in the tournament.

The Austrians have been pitched against France, Poland and the Netherlands in Group D, with only the top two guaranteed to progress.