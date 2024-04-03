Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mateo Joseph has been leaning on his more experienced teammates during what has been a promising breakthrough season at Leeds United.

Joseph is yet to start a Championship match for Leeds but has quickly become a favourite among supporters for his effective appearances off the bench. The 20-year-old scored a scruffy but crucial equaliser during Friday’s 2-2 draw at Watford and has encouraged manager Daniel Farke with his energy.

The Spain under-21 international started his side’s last two FA Cup games against Plymouth and Chelsea, bagging a brilliant brace against the latter, and looks set for a bright future. A lack of experience has shown at times with silly fouls in dangerous areas but Joseph is absorbing information from those around him, including fellow frontman Patrick Bamford.

“Yeah, as I said before in my last interview, Patrick Bamford before the Plymouth and Chelsea games, he came to me to give me some tips for my confidence and rhythm of the game,” Joseph told the Official Leeds United podcast. “He helped me a lot and I am really grateful, I told him.

“Then players like Junior Firpo and Liam Cooper gave me confidence before the games, and told me I just have to be like in training and will be more than fine. It’s good to have confidence from players like them who have achieved a lot in their careers.”

There have been growing calls for Joseph to start in recent weeks, with the young striker offering energy and pestering opposition defenders. The Whites forward made an excellent impact once again off the bench against Hull City on Monday, following another quiet night for Bamford.

