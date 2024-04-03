Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Farke has been chosen alongside Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna and Hull City’s Liam Rosenior as a nominee for this season’s EFL Championship Manager of the Season. The German has been named Manager of the Month twice already this term as Leeds overcame a difficult start to the campaign to now be considered among the favourites for automatic promotion.

Summerville has been nominated for EFL Championship Player of the Season along with Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Sammie Szmodics of Blackburn Rovers. The Dutchman has had a hand in 25 league goals already this term, scoring 17 and assisting a further eight in Championship fixtures for the Whites.

Eighteen-year-old Archie Gray, meanwhile, has been nominated for EFL Championship Young Player of the Season and EFL Championship Apprentice of the Year. In the former category, England U21 international Gray is up against Jordan James of Birmingham City and Jon Rowe, who plies his trade for Norwich City. In the latter, Gray is up against Stoke City’s Nathan Lowe and Plymouth Argyle’s Freddie Issaka for the prize.

In addition to the first-team trio, long-serving staff member Annie Cochrane has also been nominated by the EFL for the Club Employee Award. Leeds fan and Elland Road caterer Cochrane has worked for the club over the past 22 years. The great-grandmother from Whinmoor said in a 2018 interview with the YEP: “I find the work easier than doing housework! While I’m fit enough to do it and while I’m able to drive I will continue working.”