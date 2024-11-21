Both teams had a host of players in action during the year’s final international break, Leeds having 13 players representing their countries. Junior Firpo was the last in action for the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night but he is now one of nine players that are out of Sunday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at the Swansea City Stadium.
Leeds sit third in the Championship table, two points behind both leaders Sunderland and second-placed Sheffield United. Swansea are 11th and six points adrift of the play-off places. The Swans have lots of absences to contend with and here we run through the injuries and men out from both sides.
1. Largie Ramazani (out)
New star winger Ramazani was thought to be facing four to six weeks out after suffering an ankle ligament injury in the 2-1 win at home to Watford on October 22. Whites boss Farke said there was a chance that the Belgian could be back at the end of November but that it could be the start of December depending on how his rehab goes. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
2. Ilia Gruev (out)
Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev is one of two key Leeds men out with a knee injury and no specific timescale has been given for his return following surgery for meniscus repair. Photo: George Wood
3. Ethan Ampadu (out)
Whites captain Ampadu is also still out as he recovers from a knee injury but the Wales international midfielder did not need surgery and Farke intimated last week that the 24-year-old was ahead of schedule on his return. Expected to be out until the new year. Photo: Stu Forster
4. Junior Firpo (out)
Whites left back Firpo will serve the second game of a three-match ban issued by the FA following a headbutt on Millwall's Danny McNamara in the 1-0 loss at The Den. Photo: Alex Davidson
5. Ji-Sung Eom (out)
Swansea's South Korea international forward Ji-Sung Eom suffered a knee ligament injury on international duty in October, a blow that was expected to keep him out for six weeks. Speaking ahead of the clash at Burnley before the international break, Swansea boss Luke Williams told the club's website: “We will hopefully see Jisung Eom soon after the international break. It may be a little bit longer but that’s the plan.” Photo: Dan Istitene
6. Jay Fulton (out)
Swans midfielder Fulton has been out with a calf injury and is not quite ready to return. Boss Williams said last week: "Jay Fulton is also doing some work out on the grass but he is not at that stage yet, he will need a but longer." Photo: Nigel French
