Swansea City v Leeds United injury news with 9 now out and 2 doubts after international break

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 21st Nov 2024, 17:32 GMT
Leeds United will finally resume their Championship promotion push with Sunday’s clash at Swansea City – for which nine men are now out and two more are doubtful.

Both teams had a host of players in action during the year’s final international break, Leeds having 13 players representing their countries. Junior Firpo was the last in action for the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night but he is now one of nine players that are out of Sunday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at the Swansea City Stadium.

Leeds sit third in the Championship table, two points behind both leaders Sunderland and second-placed Sheffield United. Swansea are 11th and six points adrift of the play-off places. The Swans have lots of absences to contend with and here we run through the injuries and men out from both sides.

New star winger Ramazani was thought to be facing four to six weeks out after suffering an ankle ligament injury in the 2-1 win at home to Watford on October 22. Whites boss Farke said there was a chance that the Belgian could be back at the end of November but that it could be the start of December depending on how his rehab goes.

1. Largie Ramazani (out)

New star winger Ramazani was thought to be facing four to six weeks out after suffering an ankle ligament injury in the 2-1 win at home to Watford on October 22. Whites boss Farke said there was a chance that the Belgian could be back at the end of November but that it could be the start of December depending on how his rehab goes. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev is one of two key Leeds men out with a knee injury and no specific timescale has been given for his return following surgery for meniscus repair.

2. Ilia Gruev (out)

Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev is one of two key Leeds men out with a knee injury and no specific timescale has been given for his return following surgery for meniscus repair. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Whites captain Ampadu is also still out as he recovers from a knee injury but the Wales international midfielder did not need surgery and Farke intimated last week that the 24-year-old was ahead of schedule on his return. Expected to be out until the new year.

3. Ethan Ampadu (out)

Whites captain Ampadu is also still out as he recovers from a knee injury but the Wales international midfielder did not need surgery and Farke intimated last week that the 24-year-old was ahead of schedule on his return. Expected to be out until the new year. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Whites left back Firpo will serve the second game of a three-match ban issued by the FA following a headbutt on Millwall's Danny McNamara in the 1-0 loss at The Den.

4. Junior Firpo (out)

Whites left back Firpo will serve the second game of a three-match ban issued by the FA following a headbutt on Millwall's Danny McNamara in the 1-0 loss at The Den. Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
Swansea's South Korea international forward Ji-Sung Eom suffered a knee ligament injury on international duty in October, a blow that was expected to keep him out for six weeks. Speaking ahead of the clash at Burnley before the international break, Swansea boss Luke Williams told the club's website: “We will hopefully see Jisung Eom soon after the international break. It may be a little bit longer but that’s the plan.”

5. Ji-Sung Eom (out)

Swansea's South Korea international forward Ji-Sung Eom suffered a knee ligament injury on international duty in October, a blow that was expected to keep him out for six weeks. Speaking ahead of the clash at Burnley before the international break, Swansea boss Luke Williams told the club's website: “We will hopefully see Jisung Eom soon after the international break. It may be a little bit longer but that’s the plan.” Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Swans midfielder Fulton has been out with a calf injury and is not quite ready to return. Boss Williams said last week: "Jay Fulton is also doing some work out on the grass but he is not at that stage yet, he will need a but longer."

6. Jay Fulton (out)

Swans midfielder Fulton has been out with a calf injury and is not quite ready to return. Boss Williams said last week: "Jay Fulton is also doing some work out on the grass but he is not at that stage yet, he will need a but longer." Photo: Nigel French

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Swansea CitySheffield UnitedLeedsSunderland
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice