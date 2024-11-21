1 . Largie Ramazani (out)

New star winger Ramazani was thought to be facing four to six weeks out after suffering an ankle ligament injury in the 2-1 win at home to Watford on October 22. Whites boss Farke said there was a chance that the Belgian could be back at the end of November but that it could be the start of December depending on how his rehab goes. Photo: Ryan Hiscott