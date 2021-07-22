'It's in his sights' - David Prutton on what next for Leeds United and Kalvin Phillips

Leeds-born Academy graduate Phillips has now amassed 211 appearances for his hometown club and has proved a vital cog in helping the club back to the Premier League and the division's top half through last season's ninth-placed finish.

England then came knocking for his services last September and the midfielder started all six games for the Three Lions at this summer's Euros in which Gareth Southgate's side were only denied glory through defeat on penalties to Italy in the Wembley final.

Only three outfield players from any country played more minutes than Phillips - England's John Stones in addition to Italy duo Jorginho and Leonardo Bonucci.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

INSPIRATIONAL: Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images.

Prutton has been hugely impressed and now expects Phillips to drive the Whites even higher up the table whilst continuing to inspire youngsters in the city of Leeds.

"Kalvin Phillips could establish Leeds or help to establish them in the top half of the Premier League," Prutton told the YEP.

"We are still talking about consolidation and then moving forward from there during the course of this next season.

"But Leeds have got a player that embodies everything that is good and great and likable and to love about Leeds.

"He is from the area and I can't imagine just the following that he has got from the examples that he has set and the imagination that he is firing around for youngsters both male and female.

"They will be thinking if Kalvin Phillips can do that then so can I and he will be inspiring a generation of kids to be able to do something truly great with their lives.

"He embodies what Leeds United is in this current incarnation.

"Time will tell if he actually manages to establish himself as one of the greats of the great Elland Road.

"But it's in his sights and there's no rush with it.

"He needs to build a very substantial body of work.

"I suppose if you are Leeds United fan you think we like people talking about him but there is an element in the back of your mind where you are thinking just not too much please!

"This is what happens when you are a fan of a football club with very very good players and coveted players.

"Suddenly somebody comes knocking on the door and things can change but I think that where they are at right now, the mutual affection felt between player, club and fans seems to be borderline perfect."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.