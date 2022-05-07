Mark Viduka: A striker who produced a medley of memories

Mark Viduka celebrates scoring one of his four goals against Liverpool at Elland Road in November 2000. PIC: Getty

Mark Viduka produced a medley of memories during his time at Leeds United.

For many his piece de resistance arrived when he memorably netted all four goals in an amazing 4-3 televised victory over Liverpool at Elland Road on November 2000.

Others point to his strike at Highbury two minutes from time in May 2003 which shrugged off the ugly shadow of relegation which has hung over Leeds United that season.

Mark Viduka celebrates scoring against Real Madrid during the Champions League Group D match at the Bernabeu Stadium in March 2001. PIC: Getty

And lets not forget he remains the last Leeds United player to score a Premier League hat-trick thanks to a memorable Saturday afternoon at The Valley when the Whites demolished Charlton Athletic 6-1.

Your YEP has been asking the Elland Road faithful to share their memories of the Aussie frontman whose four seasons at Leeds produced highs and lows during a roller-coaster period in LS11, but his quality was never in doubt.

Responses included:

Patt_LUFC11 (@Lufc11P) - "My first away game against Newcastle, sat up in the gods in that massive stand at Sat James’s Park in the home end. Was right behind it when Viduka opened the scoring after five minutes, and I had to be held down to make sure I didn’t get found out. Happy days."

Craig (@PremierLeedsMOT) - "The four against Liverpool and beating Arsenal to stay up. There’s more but those two were absolutely massive."

Dave Bridges (@taddykabaddi) - "The 4-3 against Liverpool of course. But i remember the kop singing his name as we won a corner and he had his right arm up in appreciation as the corner came in. Loved the Dukes."

leodislufc (@leodislufc) - "Four against Liverpool was classic Viduka. And also when he smashed Martin Keown."

Don Fletcher - "He was a great all round player, not just a goalscorer. Despite his build he could turn on a sixpence very quickly. Viduka 4 Liverpool 3 was a prime example."

Lee Parker - "One of the best I’ve seen in a Leeds shirt in my 30 years of going to games. Proper striker."

Adam Huws - "For me it was the game against Wolves the season we were relegated. He played a pass for Milner to run into with the outside of his boot. Sublime pass. We won 4-1 and the whole stadium was rocking at full time. 38,000 singing Marching On Together."

Al Bryans - "Silky skills, just an all round great player."

Jim Spencer - "Outstanding player. We’ve had many memorable days, home, and away. Put four past Liverpool on that particular memorable day. Never to be forgotten."

Tony Field - "Fulham at home. 2-0 win. There was an eerie feeling around ER before kick off. No chanting or even chat but after six minutes all changed thanks to Mark. Also scored early second half to calm the nervous."

Keith Nash - "Took my mum to the only game she got to v Sunderland for her birthday treat including lunch etc . After the game we went back to the Pavilion and on leaving that Mark was walking out of the ground. We spoke to him and when I told him it was mum's birthday he was fantastic with her and made a right fuss of her . She never stopped talking about that up to her dying day three years ago. Great player and a great man as well."

Mick Parkin - "Had great feet and touch for a big guy."

Nick Buxton - "The winner against Arsenal at Highbury to keep us up. I was watching it at Trent Bridge, running around screaming my head off when it went in. The old boys in the pavilion weren't impressed but I couldn't have cared less."

Andy Lanceley - "As a child I went to get Kewell on the back of my shirt. After handing the printing woman a piece of paper with the letters on I called her back with seconds to spare.