Ex-Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa will not be making an imminent return to football management with former employers Athletic Club.

The LaLiga side were set to appoint the 66-year-old on Friday, June 24 if executive candidate Inaki Arechabaleta was elected as the new club president.

Marcelo Bielsa left Leeds United after almost four years in February (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Bielsa was Arechabaleta's trump card as he vied for supremacy over Jon Uriarte and Roberto Barkala, but Athletic's members voted in favour of Uriarte becoming the new club chief.

Instead, Ernesto Valverde will take charge of the Basque side next season after Uriarte took 46% of the vote.

Arechabaleta's campaign included a 70-minute presentation by Bielsa, outlining the evolution of his training methods, principles of play and areas where Athletic could improve, drawing on examples from his time at Elland Road.

The Argentine left sentiment at the door throughout his presentation before Arechabaleta revealed Bielsa would sign a two-year contract at San Mames if he was successful in Friday's election.

The revered coach had digested 46 of Athletic's matches in preparation for taking on the new role, in typically diligent fashion.