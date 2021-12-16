Marcelo Bielsa press conference recap - Leeds United's injuries, adversity and his Elland Road future
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa will meet the media on Thursday lunchtime ahead of his side's hosting of Arsenal in the Premier League.
The Whites have a lengthy injury list ahead of Saturday's clash with the Gunners.
The state of play in Bielsa's squad will be a hot topic as will the postponement of recent top flight matches due to Covid along with the reaction required to heavy defeat at Manchester City.
Follow every word the Leeds head coach has to say with the YEP live blog below...
Marcelo Bielsa pre-Arsenal press conference LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 16 December, 2021, 12:58
- Leeds United host Arsenal on Saturday
- Whites face Gunners in LS11 at 17.30
- Bielsa will face the media at 12.30 today
- Follow live updates from Thorp Arch below
Hello and welcome to todays live pre-Arsenal press conference with the Yorkshire Evening Post.
We’ll have all the latest from Bielsa’s media briefing right here, stay tuned.
News of another injury
You read that right...
Bielsa’s media briefing
We’re expected Bielsa to appear on Zoom at around 12.30pm for his press conference.
We’ll have live updates from what he has to say right here...
Bielsa is here
Right, then. Here we go... Bielsa has sat down to chat to the media. Updates to come next.
Can we start with team news - is it a crisis point now?
“Shackleton and James are out. Koch is available. That’s the novelties.”
Hard to maintain belief?
“The confidence and fortitude of the players in linked to what they do on the pitch.
“Against Chelsea we played our best game of the season, against City it was the worst.
“Both versions will produce two or three days of difference. I have the confidence and obligation to manage for us to reproduce the performance against Chelsea, not the one against City.”
Would you be in favour of a circuit break amid Covid cases? Is the integrity of the competition an issue?
“I wouldn’t like to come up against a team who has a team depleted due to Covid, I wouldn’t like to take advantage of that.
“With respect to the other things in your question, the authorities are the ones who have all of the arguments to make the decisions.”
Are you happy with how the Covid situation is being handled?
“I think the labour of our medical team in that sense and the discipline of all of us who work here, especially the players, is in accordance with the indications we receive.”
You’re happy heading into Arsenal, then?
“I insist the management of those things it is down to the authorities.”