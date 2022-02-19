Marcelo Bielsa on Leeds United rivalry with Manchester United and his 'obligation' with Whites

Whites head coach Bielsa has continually had to deal with a raft of injuries this term and the Argentine remains minus the services of key men Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper.

Bielsa, though, insists the injuries are no excuse for his side's current league position of 15th place following last weekend's hugely disappointing 3-0 defeat at Everton ahead of the next date in the diary which United's head coach knows is unlike any others.

Leeds will face their arch rivals Manchester United for the fourth time since their Premier League return on Sunday afternoon but in front of fans at Elland Road in a league match for the first time since October 2003.

DIFFERENT: When Leeds United face arch rivals Manchester United admits Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa, above, pictured during August's 5-1 defeat at Old Trafford. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Last April's goalless draw in West Yorkshire was played in front of empty stands in the country's battle against coronavirus and Leeds have fallen to heavy defeats in their two recent trips to Old Trafford, the Whites beaten 6-2 in December 2020 and 5-1 back in August.

Ahead of facing the club's arch rivals in their own back yard - with fans - Bielsa says he is fully aware that the emotions generated by results against the Red Devils are a totally different proposition to other games.

“The defeats against those classic opponents are not the same like the others," said the Whites head coach, keeping it simple but leaving no doubts about the strength of feeling involved.

Asked if facing the Red Devils was now a perfect game in an attempt to provide a huge lift, Bielsa reasoned: “A classic game is always a challenge that is very motivating."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge of the Red Devils when Leeds were blitzed at Old Trafford back in August but Bielsa will now encounter a new face in the opposition dug out in the shape of interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Bielsa admits the German's attempts to deploy a high press have been one of the main alterations since the change of manager but the Whites boss is keeping his focus on what comes from within.

“There are differences between the styles and this comment you make about the high press is the one that stands out the most," said Bielsa, asked about Rangnick's high press.

“To evaluate the opponent, I don’t think it’s convenient, it’s more about us and how we fare against them.”

Three points could potentially take Leeds nine points clear of the drop zone - and Bielsa says staying up is quite simply a must.

Asked how much of an achievement it would be to keep the Whites in the division considering this season's injuries, Bielsa said: “It’s an obligation and the injuries don’t justify the season that we are having.”