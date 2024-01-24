Marc Roca insists his contract with Leeds United includes another clause that could see him leave on loan once more this summer. The midfielder is currently on loan with Real Betis after joining the La Liga club in the months that followed the Whites' relegation from the Premier League last season.

Roca was one of several key men to leave Elland Road on loan last summer with contract clauses allowing the likes of Diego Llorente, Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober to pursue temporary options.

The former Bayern Munich man struggled for form in the Premier League, but he seems to have rediscovered his rhythm with Betis in La Liga, with two goals and two assists coming in his 20 league appearances so far. And, if Leeds were to miss out on promotion at the first time of asking this season, it seems there could be the opportunity to extend his loan with the Andalusia outfit into a second season.

"There is a clause like this year," Roca told El Desmarque in an interview this week. "If Leeds is not in the Premier League I can go out on loan again.

"We'll see. It depends on whether they go up or not. They are things out of my control. I sincerely hope they go up, because all the teams I have been on I wish them the best. I am grateful to them, I wish them the best, it has been my home, and from there we will see.

Asked if he would stay at Betis, he added: "We'll see how it evolves. The reality is that I am happy here. I am happy with my teammates, with the coaching staff, with the club workers, I feel happy here, myself and my family.

"I have given my opinion to my agents so that they can try to do the best. From there I focus on playing, which is what depends on me. The rest does not depend on me. There is Leeds, Betis. We have to agree, me too. We'll see what happens. I focus on playing. It's my agents' job. We will see what is best for Leeds, for Betis and for me. There's still a lot left.

"There are many factors. The reality is that right now I have a contract at Leeds. I have been happy at Leeds, it is the reality. It was very good. The Premier League is a very nice league. I think Leeds are going to rise and from there we will see where the numbers are.