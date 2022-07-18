US international midfielder Aaronson was announced as United's first signing of a busy summer last month in a £25m switch from Austrian champions RB Salzburg.

One month later, the 21-year-old has gone from Austria to Australia through United's pre-season tour Down Under which features pre-season friendlies against Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Aaronson took in his second outing in a Whites shirt when lining up in Sunday's friendly against Villa in which the midfielder bagged another 62 minutes to build further "connections and chemistry" with his new teammates.

QUICKLY SETTLED: Leeds United new boy Brenden Aaronson, left, looks to start another charge after tangling with Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho, right, in Sunday's clash in Brisbane. Photo by PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP /AFP via Getty Images.

And Aaronson has also been developing a strong bond with his new colleagues off the pitch, including through surfing the waves of the Gold Coast, all of which has led to the States star already feeling very settled with Leeds.

"As everybody saw, we were surfing one day so we are having good times together," smiled Aaronson to LUTV.

"We are getting closer as a group. I already feel like I have been a part of this group for about a year now so it's a crazy feeling to have that as a new player.

"They have been so inviting and so nice so it's great for all of us."

Aaronson started Sunday's clash against Villa in the no 10 role and produced an all action display that almost brought him his first Whites assist.

After bursting through towards the area, the American laid on a chance for striker Patrick Bamford who was denied by a strong Robin Olsen save before Dan James fired a follow-up attempt wide.

Aaronson says a Leeds outfit that features six new signings will naturally progress as each game passes and that the end product will soon be forthcoming.

"I think every game that goes by we are having more and more understanding of each other," said Aaronson about developing the on-field relationship with his team mates.

"It's a bunch of guys that are new and we are all out on the field but it's good, we are building chemistry and connections and that's what we need going into the season.

"I think there were a lot of great plays that we put together but then it's just the finishing touch. That will come."

Friday morning's final friendly in Australia against Palace in Perth presents the next opportunity and Aaronson is relishing the challenge on the back of facing Premier League opposition for the first time against Villa.

An ultra-competitive affair played in front of nearly 40,918 fans at the Suncorp Stadium was settled by a second-half Danny Ings penalty to give Villa a 1-0 victory as part of a contest in which both sides squandered other chances.

Whites keeper Illan Meslier produced three fine saves in the first half to keep out both a Philippe Coutinho penalty and the follow-up attempt before later thwarting Ollie Watkins who was clean through on goal only to see his shot tipped over the bar.

At the other end, Leeds winger James was denied by two good saves by Olsen and Aaronson felt the fixture was a hugely useful exercise for his side.#

"It was good," said Aaronson.

"It was what we needed as a group, a tough game like this.

"Coming out here and having the fans that we had here today was really special.

"I think it was a good test for us and now it's on to the next game against Crystal Palace."

Whether there is a chance for a spot more surfing remains to be seen, but if there is then Aaronson will be more than up for that as well.

"I was not the best but I could at least get out there," he smiled.