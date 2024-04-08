Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton manager Russell Martin appears to be preparing for the Championship play-offs after admitting they seem the ‘most realistic’ way of his side getting promoted.

The Saints have fallen behind in the race for a top-two finish after a run of just two wins in seven games. That poor period, coupled with the postponement of two fixtures, has seen them fall behind Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

The form of those three sides means that while automatic promotion remains mathematically possible, the prospect of gaining 12 points on second-placed Ipswich is unlikely, even with two games in hand. And after a disappointing 0-0 draw at Blackburn on Saturday, Martin seems to have accepted a play-off place as their likely reward for the season.

“I have to prepare the players in the right way,” Martin told reporters on Monday. “The most realistic option right now is to win the playoffs. It's that simple. But also we have seven games to win before then. To go into the playoffs with real momentum. If we win seven games, it might be enough.

“But we are going to have to win seven games because of the season and the quality of the teams above us right now. So we want to win every game. This game, Coventry, is the most important one. We can't look beyond that. But also the players have to have in the back of their mind that they want to be part of that.

“Because you have a chance to have a special day. I've done it in both ways as a player. I got promoted automatically. I have been promoted via the playoffs. Both require the same mentality. Both require you to play each game as it's the most important one.

“So we are all focused on Coventry. But I can't come out and say to you, Oh no, all eyes on automatic. Of course, we have to be ready for that. And the players have to be ready for that as well. And the supporters. So the playoffs can be an amazing way to do it.”

Victory in both games in hand would pull Southampton to within six points of Ipswich and five of Leeds, and the fact they still have the Whites and Leicester to play means a late push is not impossible. Leeds manager Daniel Farke insisted on Monday that the south coast side were still very much in the race at a point in which dropped points are more common.