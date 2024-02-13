Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is 'in the running' to take over at Crystal Palace with reports suggesting an approach has already been made.

Current Palace boss Roy Hodgson is under increasing pressure, with Monday night's 3-1 defeat at home to Chelsea leading to open mutiny among the supporters at Selhurst Park. The Eagles have won just two of their last 13 games in the Premier League - form which has dragged them into a relegation battle.

Hodgson's job has been on the line for a number of weeks with supporters openly calling for him to be sacked. Chairman Steve Parish is thought to be open to replacing the 76-year-old and The Telegraph names McKenna as a potential successor.

The former Manchester United coach has been a revelation since taking charge at Ipswich, leading them to promotion from League One and placing them among the top group in the Championship this season. The Tractor Boys were long considered to be Leeds United's main rivals for that second spot, with Leicester City runaway leaders.

A poor run of form - they have won just one of their last nine league matches - has seen Ipswich drop to fourth in the Championship, behind Leeds and the in-form Southampton. But they are only three points behind Daniel Farke's side with a game in hand, and therefore very much still in the race.

And McKenna is seemingly keen to see out the season at Portman Road, with The Guardian reporting that Palace have been left 'frustrated' in their attempts to scope him out for the job. Parish is said to have contacted representatives of the 37-year-old in recent weeks but been knocked back.

The report adds that with McKenna signing a new four-year contract at Ipswich last summer, any move for the manager before May will require clubs to pay 'significant compensation'. Parish might instead be minded to ride out the season with Hodgson's experience before moving onto a new project and trying to progress in the summer.

Links between McKenna and Palace began to surface last week but the Ipswich boss was quick to pour cold water on reports. He said: “My full focus and commitment is with Ipswich and the season that we’re having and the next game ahead.”