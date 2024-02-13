Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Swansea City boss Luke Williams believes his side are now more ready to face Leeds United after recent clashes with league-topping opponents. Leeds face Swansea in South Wales on Tuesday night as they look to make it a whopping seven wins on the bounce in the Championship.

Daniel Farke's men have eaten up ground rapidly in the automatic promotion race, and they are not showing signs of slowing down. But Swansea have business of their own to take care of, hoping to pull away from any relegation threat having just surprised Hull City away from home, showing signs of progress under new boss Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williams arrived from Notts County after working wonders with the Midlands club. Eyeing a second consecutive surprise result, Williams has said ahead of Tuesday night's clash: "The feeling in the changing room is that they believe they are on to something and they can compete with the top sides in the division.

“And now we have a chance in the very near future to test ourselves. Southampton were incredible [against us in] the first 45 minutes. They blew us away. Leicester were fantastic as well but I think what we learned in the Southampton game helped us to be more competitive. It was still nowhere near enough, but maybe we have learned from those two games, from the Plymouth game and from Hull. We are going up against an opposition with that similar type of quality and maybe we are in a different place - but we’ll see.”

Speaking about the win over Hull over the weekend, he added: "I had felt a strong, positive energy in the changing room going in to the game. We played with belief and now, with a win and a clean sheet, we have a chance to build on that belief.