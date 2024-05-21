Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will hope to be joining Leicester City in the Premier League next season.

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca expects to receive a points deduction ahead of the 2024/25 season after being charged by the Premier League for breaches of their profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

Leicester pipped Leeds United to automatic promotion from the Championship this season, finding the ability to string together three straight wins at a time when everyone else was stumbling. Maresca’s side spent the majority of the campaign in the top two and, despite hitting their own issues since the turn of the year, deserved their title.

But the success has been somewhat marred by ongoing financial issues at the King Power Stadium, with recently published accounts confirming losses of more than £200million over a three-year period in which the maximum permitted deficit was £105m. Multiple reports have suggested that the Foxes could be docked points, as happened with Everton and Nottingham Forest in recent months, and Maresca appears to be expecting such punishment.

“I signed for three years, and after such a positive year there isn’t much else to say (on the future),” Maresca told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Even if the relegation has left a huge economic hole and unfortunately, we risk sanctions.

“There is the possibility that for the next championship they will take away points from us as happened this year to Everton and Nottingham. And obviously the market will also fly low. We have exited the Championship; we will face the Premier League with the same fighting spirit.”

Leicester are also at risk of issues this season and with the yearly permitted losses reduced from £35m to just £13m when in the Championship, there are major concerns that they could breach PSR again. It could be that a number of high-profile sales are sanctioned before the June 30 cut-off date, with the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of interest to top Premier League clubs.

Leeds will hope to join Leicester in the Premier League next season but must beat Southampton in Sunday’s Championship play-off final. Should Daniel Farke’s side secure their place in the top-flight, then hopes of survival will be handed an early boost with Leicester’s potential deduction, plus the possible loss of key players, putting them on the back foot before a ball has been kicked.

Those in charge at Elland Road seem to have put the club in a far better position financially, and while 2022/23 losses were confirmed at £33.7m overall, there is no urgent fear of breaching PSR. Another year in the Championship would bring with it obvious financial issues, given the significantly lower broadcast revenue.