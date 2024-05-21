Leeds United's promotion rivals set to lose popular coach before new season as Premier League vacancy opens up
Current boss Kieran McKenna is the subject of reported interest from Brighton and Hove Albion, who parted company with head coach Roberto De Zerbi following their last game of the season.
Ex-Manchester United backroom coach McKenna is highly-regarded within coaching circles in England after winning back-to-back promotions with the Tractor Boys.
According to The Guardian, Brighton are pushing to lure McKenna to the American Express Community Stadium but will face competition from Man United and Chelsea, both of whom could part ways with Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino, respectively, in the coming weeks.
It is also claimed Ipswich are preparing for the possibility of McKenna's departure by lining up promotion-winning Luton Town manager Rob Edwards as his potential replacement. Edwards took charge at Kenilworth Road during the 2022/23 campaign, leading the Hatters to the Premier League for the first time, but could not retain their top flight status this season.
Ipswich are likely to demand a considerable compensation sum for McKenna's release, should a Premier League club make a formal bid to poach him from Portman Road.
Leeds could yet join the Suffolk side in the top flight next season if they navigate their way to glory against Southampton in the Championship play-off final this weekend.
