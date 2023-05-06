Sam Allardyce takes charge of his first Leeds United game this weekend as he takes his newly inherited squad over to the Etihad Stadium to face title chasing Manchester City. The former Bolton Wanderers and West Ham boss has four games to save the Whites’ season as they look to avoid relegation to the Championship.

He will be without Stuart Dallas, Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams, whilst there are doubts over how long Liam Cooper will be out of action for.

Allardyce has provided this injury update ahead of Leeds’ clash against Pep Guardiola’s side: “I’ve only got Dallas, Adams, Sinisterra and Cooper injured. The rest around that will be picking a team and a system today.”

Regarding Cooper, he said: “I have no idea [if Cooper will play again this season]. There’s no disrespect, but injuries, I haven’t really focused on that. I was told he wouldn’t be fit for this game.”

As for City, they will make a late decision on whether to play Kevin De Bruyne. He sat out of their 3-0 win over West Ham on Wednesday evening.

The Belgium international, who has scored nine goals in all competitions this term, will be assessed after Friday’s training session. His manager has said: “He trained yesterday and (was) good. He will train today, and we will decide. He has been missing one week or 10 days and at this time of the season, that is not a problem. It’s like Nathan (Ake) - if he’s fit he can play.”

Asked whether he would consider resting Rodri, he added: “We see today. I have to see at the training session. We will see.”

There could also be a change between the sticks for the hosts against Leeds. Stefan Ortega started in goal for them last time out but usual number one Ederson may return and is fit, with Guardiola saying: “He’s ready to play like he was against West Ham.”