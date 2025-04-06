Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Luton star has served up huge praise for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Luton Town star Carlton Morris has made a Leeds United admission with his Whites draw verdict and huge praise for Daniel Farke’s side.

Experienced striker Morris again wore the captain’s armband for the weekend’s visit of Leeds which saw second-bottom host second in the Championship table.

Upon the game’s conclusion, Leeds had dropped to third, a 1-1 draw leading to Farke’s side being overtaken by Burnley following a 2-1 win at Coventry City for the Clarets.

Leeds are no longer in an automatic promotion place but Morris has served up big Whites praise, declaring that Leeds brought “Premier League energy” as he assessed a “tough, tough game.”

Speaking post match to Luton Town club media, Morris said: “Credit to Leeds. That was a tough, tough game. It had like Premier League energy to it to be honest so it was a good point at home.

"I think the lads left it all out there, no question about that. We're riding the momentum finally at the minute.

"Things have been going our way a bit more recently and it's come to fruition with a couple of wins so it's good to finally have that momentum so roll on Tuesday now."