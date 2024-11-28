Leeds United cruised to a 3-0 victory over Luton Town on Wednesday night

Luton Town defender Amari'i Bell was disappointed by the nature of Leeds United’s goals as his side fell to a 3-0 defeat at a ‘difficult’ Elland Road on Wednesday night.

Leeds went 1-0 up through Sam Byram after 10 minutes before Joel Piroe added a second on the stroke of half time. Dan James put the seal on the victory on 81 minutes with a beautiful lob finish over the on-rushing Thomas Kaminski. It is a result that puts Daniel Farke’s side top of the Championship, level on points with Sheffield United in second and just two ahead of Burnley and Sunderland, who sit third and fourth respectively.

For the Hatters, who were relegated alongside Sheffield United and Burnley last season, it leaves them in 16th and just three points outside the relegation zone.

Reacting to the result, Bell told LTFC+ that he felt the goal just before half time had a big impact on the outcome. He said: "It was a tough one. Obviously it is a difficult place to come, they are on good form as well. I think we struggled at times. The goals weren't the best, it is a difficult one to take.

"Things aren't dropping for us at the right time at the moment, it is difficult. The goal right before half time was tough. If we go in at 1-0...but 2-0 down it is a little bit more difficult to get back into the game. In the second half we frustrated them a little bit more but things still aren't right. At times we got the shape right, we just need to be able to communicate better in that sense and get the press a little bit better."

The defeat was a fifth-straight away loss for Luton and under-pressure manager Rob Edwards. The Hatters boss added: “We came up against a very good team. The frustration for us is we made some very poor decisions. But ultimately tonight, it’s probably the most difficult place to come in the Championship at the moment and it looked like that for us.

“If you go after them it opens up more space for them and they get six up on that top line and they’ll find people in those pockets and then there’s trouble. We wanted to be aggressive. We couldn’t find our balance. Credit to them. But it’s down to poor decisions. We’re not seeing it so much at home, but away from home and when it matters. It’s a conundrum we’ve got to solve.”