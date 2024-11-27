Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Luton Town as star man scores 9 but one 6 given in convincing win

Published 27th Nov 2024, 22:02 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 22:10 BST

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth delivers his Leeds United player ratings from the Whites’ victory versus Luton Town at Elland Road.

United came into this one needing to win to go back to the summit of the Championship table following results on Tuesday evening. Without influential full-back Junior Firpo for the final game of his three-match suspension, Daniel Farke chose to select Sam Byram on the left-hand side of his defence once more.

The manager’s decision paid off as Byram scored the game’s opening goal with a scissor-kick effort inside the Hatters’ penalty area, after his initial attempt had been blocked.

On the stroke of half-time, Joel Piroe added a second stroking in after Pascal Struijk’s header from a corner had been parried clear, but only into the path of the Dutch forward.

During the final ten minutes, second half substitute Dan James added a third with a lofted attempt to clinch all three points and extend Leeds’ strong record at Elland Road.

Here are the ratings.

Came out sliding twice, the first time was ill advised and almost costly, the second was timed to perfection. Made a good stop in time added on.

1. Illan Meslier: 6/10

Came out sliding twice, the first time was ill advised and almost costly, the second was timed to perfection. Made a good stop in time added on.

Some smart passing, saw plenty of the ball, made a couple of big challenges. Set up James for the third.

2. Jayden Bogle: 8/10

Some smart passing, saw plenty of the ball, made a couple of big challenges. Set up James for the third.

Some nice forward passes into feet, one surging run forward, won his headers. Briefly put his team in a bit of bother with a first half header and nodded a second half one to Baptise for a chance.

3. Joe Rodon: 7/10

Some nice forward passes into feet, one surging run forward, won his headers. Briefly put his team in a bit of bother with a first half header and nodded a second half one to Baptise for a chance.

Came close to scoring from a corner, passed the ball well.

4. Pascal Struijk: 8/10

Came close to scoring from a corner, passed the ball well.

Very tidy on the ball, linked up well with Solomon and got himself a really lovely goal. Withdrawn on the hour mark with the game well in hand.

5. Sam Byram: 8/10

Very tidy on the ball, linked up well with Solomon and got himself a really lovely goal. Withdrawn on the hour mark with the game well in hand.

Passed the ball so well in the first half to put Leeds in behind. Industrious, never stopped getting on the ball. Ran it when he got the chance.

6. Joe Rothwell: 8/10

Passed the ball so well in the first half to put Leeds in behind. Industrious, never stopped getting on the ball. Ran it when he got the chance.

