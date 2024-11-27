United came into this one needing to win to go back to the summit of the Championship table following results on Tuesday evening. Without influential full-back Junior Firpo for the final game of his three-match suspension, Daniel Farke chose to select Sam Byram on the left-hand side of his defence once more.

The manager’s decision paid off as Byram scored the game’s opening goal with a scissor-kick effort inside the Hatters’ penalty area, after his initial attempt had been blocked.

On the stroke of half-time, Joel Piroe added a second stroking in after Pascal Struijk’s header from a corner had been parried clear, but only into the path of the Dutch forward.

During the final ten minutes, second half substitute Dan James added a third with a lofted attempt to clinch all three points and extend Leeds’ strong record at Elland Road.

Here are the ratings.

1 . Illan Meslier: 6/10 Came out sliding twice, the first time was ill advised and almost costly, the second was timed to perfection. Made a good stop in time added on. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Jayden Bogle: 8/10 Some smart passing, saw plenty of the ball, made a couple of big challenges. Set up James for the third. | Nigel French/PA Wire Photo Sales

3 . Joe Rodon: 7/10 Some nice forward passes into feet, one surging run forward, won his headers. Briefly put his team in a bit of bother with a first half header and nodded a second half one to Baptise for a chance. | Nigel French/PA Wire Photo Sales

4 . Pascal Struijk: 8/10 Came close to scoring from a corner, passed the ball well. | Nigel French/PA Wire Photo Sales

5 . Sam Byram: 8/10 Very tidy on the ball, linked up well with Solomon and got himself a really lovely goal. Withdrawn on the hour mark with the game well in hand. | Getty Images Photo Sales