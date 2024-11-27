United came into this one needing to win to go back to the summit of the Championship table following results on Tuesday evening. Without influential full-back Junior Firpo for the final game of his three-match suspension, Daniel Farke chose to select Sam Byram on the left-hand side of his defence once more.
The manager’s decision paid off as Byram scored the game’s opening goal with a scissor-kick effort inside the Hatters’ penalty area, after his initial attempt had been blocked.
On the stroke of half-time, Joel Piroe added a second stroking in after Pascal Struijk’s header from a corner had been parried clear, but only into the path of the Dutch forward.
During the final ten minutes, second half substitute Dan James added a third with a lofted attempt to clinch all three points and extend Leeds’ strong record at Elland Road.
1. Illan Meslier: 6/10
Came out sliding twice, the first time was ill advised and almost costly, the second was timed to perfection. Made a good stop in time added on. | Getty Images
2. Jayden Bogle: 8/10
Some smart passing, saw plenty of the ball, made a couple of big challenges. Set up James for the third. | Nigel French/PA Wire
3. Joe Rodon: 7/10
Some nice forward passes into feet, one surging run forward, won his headers. Briefly put his team in a bit of bother with a first half header and nodded a second half one to Baptise for a chance. | Nigel French/PA Wire
4. Pascal Struijk: 8/10
Came close to scoring from a corner, passed the ball well. | Nigel French/PA Wire
5. Sam Byram: 8/10
Very tidy on the ball, linked up well with Solomon and got himself a really lovely goal. Withdrawn on the hour mark with the game well in hand. | Getty Images
6. Joe Rothwell: 8/10
Passed the ball so well in the first half to put Leeds in behind. Industrious, never stopped getting on the ball. Ran it when he got the chance. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.