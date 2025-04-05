Luton Town boss reveals details of private conversation with Leeds United staff after 1-1 draw
Luton were resolute defensively to limit promotion-chasing Leeds to just one goal and eight shots as there was nothing to separate the two sides at Kenilworth Road.
Bloomfield was full of praise for his own team at full-time, whilst stating he still expects Leeds to be a Premier League club next season.
During his post-match press conference, the ex-Wycombe Wanderers coach revealed details of a conversation with Leeds' backroom staff after the game.
"We've just been having a chat with their staff in the office, and they said there's a incredible change in performance level from us, from the two games when they've played against us. So we have to be pleased with that," he said.
Leeds defeated Luton by three goals to nil at Elland Road earlier this season whilst previous boss Rob Edwards was still in charge of the Hatters.
Luton are still in the relegation zone after Saturday's draw while Leeds dropped to third after Burnley's victory at Coventry City allowed the Clarets to leapfrog United into the automatic promotion places.
