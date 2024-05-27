Leeds United make immediate £28.3m cost-saving after play-off final defeat as bonus details revealed
A contingency outlined in the club's most recent set of accounts reveals the sum Leeds will no longer be liable to pay after Sunday afternoon's loss to Southampton.
United's bonus structure worth close to £22 million in the event of promotion no longer applies, while a sum in excess of £6 million owed to other clubs in add-ons is also no longer payable, at this time.
"Under the terms of the financial provisions relating to transfer of player registrations, future payments of up to £6,456,484 may be payable dependent on the club's promotion to the FA Premier League status and/or players appearances for the club. Promotion to FA Premier League status may also incur bonuses payable of £21,857,912 conditional on the performance of both players and football management throughout the 2023/24 season."
The play-off final was worth an approximate £140 million per season to the winning side, due to centralised Premier League payments and broadcast revenue which dwarfs the sort of money clubs are able to bring in from TV deals while participating in the second tier.
Leeds will be forced to tighten their belts during 2024/25 due to the fact the club currently has one of the largest wage bills in the Championship and outstanding transfer instalments needing to be paid in the next 12 months.
A portion of the £6.5 million figure owed to clubs in the form of add-ons in the event of promotion and/or players appearances, may still be payable, but only in the case of certain players making a set number of appearances by the end of the 2023/24 campaign.
