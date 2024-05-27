Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's squad and staff will not be in receipt of a cumulative promotion bonus worth £21.8 million following their play-off final defeat, while the club will not be required to pay transfer add-ons worth £6.5 million.

A contingency outlined in the club's most recent set of accounts reveals the sum Leeds will no longer be liable to pay after Sunday afternoon's loss to Southampton.

United's bonus structure worth close to £22 million in the event of promotion no longer applies, while a sum in excess of £6 million owed to other clubs in add-ons is also no longer payable, at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

﻿"Under the terms of the financial provisions relating to transfer of player registrations, future payments of up to £6,456,484 may be payable dependent on the club's promotion to the FA Premier League status and/or players appearances for the club. Promotion to FA Premier League status may also incur bonuses payable of £21,857,912 conditional on the performance of both players and football management throughout the 2023/24 season."

The play-off final was worth an approximate £140 million per season to the winning side, due to centralised Premier League payments and broadcast revenue which dwarfs the sort of money clubs are able to bring in from TV deals while participating in the second tier.

Leeds will be forced to tighten their belts during 2024/25 due to the fact the club currently has one of the largest wage bills in the Championship and outstanding transfer instalments needing to be paid in the next 12 months.