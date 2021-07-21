Luke Ayling offers support as former Leeds United loanee suffers serious injury

SUPPORT: For former Leeds United loanee Izzy Brown, pictured after coming on as a late substitute in the Championship play-offs semi-final second leg defeat to Derby County in May 2019. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Brown spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Leeds from Chelsea and signed for the Whites whilst still recovering from surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on loan at Brighton in January 2018.

The attacking midfielder made just two outings for United from the bench after also suffering a hamstring injury and Brown spent the next two seasons on loan at first Luton Town and then Sheffield Wednesday.

The 24-year-old then departed Chelsea after his Blues contract expired before signing for Preston North End this summer on a one-year-deal with the option of an extra year.

Just one month after signing, Brown has now suffered a ruptured Achilles in training and former Whites team mate Ayling was among those to offer his support after Brown vowed to return stronger and better than before on social media.

"Keep your head up man," wrote Ayling in reply to Brown's post.

"A lot of people right behind you."

Former Whites left back Barry Douglas also offered his support, saying: "Just another hurdle that you will undoubtedly overcome my bro."

A statement released by Preston North End read: "Preston North End can confirm that Izzy Brown has unfortunately suffered a ruptured Achilles in training, which will keep him sidelined for a significant period of time.

"Izzy suffered the non-contact injury on Monday and has since undergone scans to confirm its severity.

"The midfielder will now begin his recovery at Euxton after suffering the same injury as Patrick Bauer last season.

"Everyone at the club wishes Izzy the very best in his recovery and will support him in any way possible during his rehabilitation."

