Ayling fired home a rocket of a shot from 25 yards out to score his first Premier League goal and draw Leeds level in the 48th minute after Bruno Fernandes had put the Red Devils 1-0 up at the break.

Yet 12 minutes later Leeds were 4-1 behind as Fernandes went on to complete his hat-trick after a strike from Mason Greenwood had swiftly put the hosts back ahead.

Fred then went to add a fifth and Ayling said Leeds would asses just what went wrong and also pointed to the fact that Leeds swiftly recovered last season after being beaten 6-2 in the corresponding fixture last December.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VOW: From Luke Ayling over Leeds United's response to Saturday's 5-1 hammering at Manchester United after his celebrations for his stunning goal, above, proved shortlived. Picture by Tony Johnson.

"We were trying to get back into it and then we scored a goal but we were 3-1 down before we could even get our breath back," Aying told BT Sport.

"It all happened a bit quickly. We will go back and see what happened and try and make it right for the next game.

"We said at half time that we needed to keep it tight and try to get forward a bit more and create our own chances.

"Some might say we scored too early in the second half but a really poor five minutes cost us the game."

Saturday's contest came in a weekend which marked the full return of fans to capacity stands for the first time in nearly 18 months following a year and a half of restrictions in the fight against coronavirus.

Leeds will return to action next Saturday when Everton will be the visitors to a packed Elland Road.

"I know it is a bad result for us but it is great to see fans back in stadiums this weekend," said Ayling.

"We can't wait to get back to our place next weekend.

"We were beaten by four goals here last year, we will go back and have a look at it.

"We have a few lads to get back in the team, lads coming back late from internationals.

"We will get them back and go again."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.