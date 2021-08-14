Manchester United 5 Leeds United 1 - Luke Ayling stunner in vain as Whites are blitzed at Old Trafford

STRIKE IN VAIN: Luke Ayling, right, scored a stunning first goal for Leeds United but the Whites were blitzed 5-1 by a Manchester United side featuring Paul Pogba, left, at Old Trafford. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Ayling's thunderbolt drew Leeds level after a Bruno Fernandes opener but Fernandes went on to complete a hat-trick whilst Mason Greenwood and Fred also bagged a goal apiece.

Both sides had chances before Fernandes fired the hosts in front although the hosts twice went particularly close within the space of two minutes.

Firstly a sloppy back pass from Raphinha almost played in Greenwood but Pascal Struijk got there first and his touch deflected off the striker and towards goal only for Illan Meslier to tip the effort over for a corner.

Then, Paul Pogba was played in one on one and the French midfielder looked to have scored but his low shot hit the back of the advertising boards before rebounding into the netting.

Leeds also had opportunities and David De Gea was required to tip a curling shot from Mateusz Klich wide

A fine chance was then wasted just before the half hour mark when Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo both charged towards a Raphinha free-kick but Bamford put his free header just wide.

And five minutes later the Red Devils were in front as a pass from Meslier was intercepted before Pogba played in Fernandes whose low shot squirmed under Meslier and went in off his legs.

The hosts finished the half on top and had twice as many attempts as Leeds in the first period.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa brought on new signing Junior Firpo during the break as Rodrigo was introduced and three minutes after the restart Leeds were level.

Stuart Dallas had moved into midfield and played the ball to Ayling who unleashed a rocket of a shot from 25 yards out that flew into the top left corner.

Yet 12 minutes later Leeds were 4-1 behind.

Firstly a fine pass from Pogba took out Struijk and played in Greenwood who fired the ball across Meslier into the bottom right in the 52nd minute.

Just two minutes later, the Red Devils swarmed forward again and Pogba played in Fernandes whose low shot whizzed past Meslier and crossed the line despite Ayling's attempts to clear from between the posts.

Fernandes was everywhere and completed his hat-trick on the hour mark when another through ball - this time from Victor Lindelof - picked out the playmaker who rifled the ball home into the roof of the net.

Things were to get worse as in the 68th minute Pogba managed to get himself free on the left and played a simple square ball for Fred who applied a neat finish to make it 5-1.

And Leeds' day was then summed up in the 86th minute when substitute Tyler Roberts played in Raphinha who had just De Gea to beat but blazed his effort wide.

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay (Matic 69), Fred, Fernandes, Pogba (Martial 75), James (Sancho 75), Greenwood. Subs not used: Heaton, Dalot, Williams, Pereira, Mata Van de Beek.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison (Costa 69), Rodrigo (Firpo 46), Bamford (Roberts 76). Subs not used: Klaesson, Shackleton, Phillips, Forshaw, Summerville, Greenwood.

