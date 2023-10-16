All the latest news surrounding a possible new contract for Luke Ayling at Leeds United.

Leeds United will have some contract business to take care of between now and the end of the season, with some players on short-term deals. The Whites have endured a fine start to the season, and Daniel Farke can be forgiven for putting off-the-field business at the back of his mind early in the season.

Leeds had a long summer transfer window that bled into the season, impacting the Whites’ start to the campaign, but having finally put together a settled squad by the end of August, Farke’s men have since pushed on, and are currently in the play-off spots.

Though, transfers and contracts will come back to the forefront come January, and here we have rounded up the latest on one of the key contract situations, which concerns one of the most senior squad members - Luke Ayling.

Current contract

Ayling’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024. The full-back has been with Leeds since 2016 and was set to be out of contract in the summer until Leeds triggered a one-year extension in Ayling’s deal in February.

What has Farke said?

Farke is a big fan of Ayling’s, saying earlier this season: “Luke’s influence is massive, you can’t overrate it because it’s so important. He’s a good player but he leads in the dressing room. He calms the lads down, sometimes an arm around the shoulder, sometimes a kick.

“We need this, we have young players but we need experienced players. I love his mentality and he brings it into the dressing room.”

What has Ayling said?

Ayling said of his Leeds hopes during 2022: “I’d love to spend the rest of my life in Leeds. I love it here. I brought my family here and I’d live here for the rest of my life. Ideally I’d love to stay here for the rest of my career, but football is a cut-throat business and who knows what’s in the future.

“I might grow old quicker than I think and can’t do it anymore and it’s time to move on. You have to take it season by season, but the dream would be to stay here for the rest of my career and see it out.”

Pundit’s request

Former Leeds goalkeeper turned pundit Paul Robinson has previously urged the club to offer Ayling a new deal. He told MOT Leeds News: “It would be fantastic to see Ayling rewarded with a new contract for his service to the club. The way that he’s played over recent years, his leadership qualities that he still has in the dressing room.

“To have that long-term would be good. If the club reward him with a new contract it would be fantastic. But for him on a personal level is if he wants pastures new at this stage in his career. Is there something else that he wants to pursue?”

Fresh report

TeamTalk have reported that Leeds and Farke have decided to offer Ayling a new contract. It’s claimed the 32-year-old will be offered another one-year extension, but it won’t be formally made until January.