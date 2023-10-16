One of Leeds United’s summer transfer targets has not enjoyed a strong start at his new club

Leeds United summer transfer target Max Aarons has been named the ‘worst new signing’ in the Premier League, according to statistical experts WhoScored.

According to reports in Norfolk at the start of August, Norwich City and Leeds had a agreed a deal rising to a possible £12million for Aarons with the proposed transfer reaching the medical stage. The right-back worked with Whites boss Daniel Farke at the Canaries but performed a U-turn on his proposed move to Elland Road when Bournemouth hijacked the deal at the eleventh hour.

Using their statistical rating system, WhoScored has named Aarons in their worst Premier League summer signings XI, with the Bournemouth man receiving the lowest rating in the team after eight matches. His WhoScored rating for the season currently stands at 6.28.

The 23-year-old started Bournemouth’s first seven Premier League games of the season as the Cherries lost four and drew three times. He was taken out of the starting XI after a 4-0 loss to Arsenal at the end of September and made a late substitute appearance in a 3-0 defeat at Everton ahead of the international break.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola, a one-time Leeds managerial target, said when Bournemouth signed Aarons: “I think for his age, he has already a good bunch of Premier League games. I think he has been playing in this level.

"He has international experience. He has been playing this summer with national teams. And I think he will help us straight away, even if he's young. He's not as young as some of the signings we made. He has the experience and he will help us for sure."

Not everything can be based off statistics but Aarons has not had the perfect start to life at Bournemouth, although the Cherries themselves are one of just two Premier League sides without a league win this term as Aarons is not only the player from Iraola’s side to struggle so far this term. Sheffield United are the other side without a victory, picking up just one point in eight games.