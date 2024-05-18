Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United reached the Championship play-off final with their win over Norwich City on Thursday night

Former Leeds United skipper Lucas Radebe has shared a video of himself celebrating wildly as the Whites sealed play-off progression. The Whites booked their place in the Championship play-off final on Thursday night with a commanding 4-0 win over Norwich City.

It was a special night for those at Elland Road as Leeds moved to within 90 minutes of an immediate return to the Premier League after the disappointment of last season. The job is far from complete, of course, with Southampton set to be a very live opponent in the final at Wembley Stadium.

However, that didn't prevent Leeds fans from celebrating their side's success on Thursday night and while he wasn't at Elland Road to soak up the party atmosphere, Radebe was joining in from the comfort of his own home. In a video posted on his social media channels, the South African can be seen celebrating a Leeds goal with his children before charging around his living room and kitchen in ecstasy.

The 55-year-old even appears to hurt his knee as he slides on the floor before the video comes to an end.

“This is what I love about Leeds United. Not just a club but an institution," he wrote on Twitter alongside the video.

Radebe spent 11 years with the Whites as a player, making 256 appearances in all competitions, with his exit and retirement coming in 2005. However, it seems he still follows Leeds' fortunes with a keen eye and he has returned to Elland Road on a number of occasions since hanging up his boots to support his former side.

Speaking last month on David Seaman's Seaman Says podcast, Radebe said: “I’ve been following them closely and they’ve been doing well. They were very impressive under Marcelo Bielsa but obviously ended up going back down again.

"They’ve been playing some good football under Daniel Farke and he’s been absolutely great, but the most important thing is to come back and stay in the Premier League.

“I’m always confident that they’ll find their way back because they’re a big club. It’s not just the fans but the amazing history they have as well and I can’t wait for them to return eventually. They just need to keep performing week in, week out between now and the end of the season and they’ll give themselves a chance.”

On his time with the club he added: "I loved every moment of it. To then retire and do things like walking out with Josh Warrington for his fight at Elland Road were really proud moments.

"I often asked myself what I did to deserve it – I just played football there and did what I knew best and what I grew up doing. I thought to myself that I must have done something right here – it was the love that I felt which was particularly special.