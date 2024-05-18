Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Leeds boss Neil Warnock has had his say on the play-off final with huge Whites praise.

Ex-Whites boss Neil Warnock has served up big Leeds United praise and given his own take on how the play-off final against Southampton will go.

Experienced boss Warnock spent just over a year in charge of Leeds between February 2012 and April 2013 in the years following United’s return to the Championship from League One.

A decade later, Leeds are now just one game away from an immediate return to the Premier League following last season’s top-flight relegation, Daniel Farke’s Whites set to face Southampton in next Sunday’s Wembley play-off final.

Russell Martin’s Saints side booked their place in the final with a 3-1 win at home to West Brom in Friday night’s semi-final second leg, for which Warnock formed part of the night coverage on Sky Sports.

Assessing Leeds and the play-off final, Warnock admitted the Whites were the biggest club he had managed and said United’s fans would sell any amount of tickets for the final.

Warnock can envisage a record crowd - but is tactfully sitting on the fence when it comes to predicting who will go up. Warnock declared: “I think the two best teams have gone through and I am pleased about that.

"I remember at Notts County we finished 16 points in front of Bolton Wanderers and they went in front 1-0 in the second leg and I am stood there thinking ‘this is wrong’ this but we managed to get through in the second leg and that's the play-offs.

"It's a fantastic thing the play-offs, I can't believe how good it is for the game. Russell (Martin) will be planning ahead now and it will be a cracker, the fans, I wouldn't be surprised if it was a record crowd me because I would imagine Leeds will sell as many as they can get really. I managed them, the biggest club I ever managed Leeds so I'm looking forward to it, it will be a good game.”

Warnock was then asked how he saw the final going and mused: “I used to manage Leeds and I have been here watching supporters at Southampton so I'll say a draw and anybody on penalties!