Liverpool under-23s 0 Leeds United under-23s 4 RECAP - Joe Gelhardt nets stunning double

Five days after a 4-1 reverse at Tranmere Rovers, Mark Jackson’s side are heading back to Merseyside to take on Liverpool’s under-23s.

Tuesday night’s defeat at Prenton Park came in the group stages of the EFL Trophy, in which Leeds are competing for a second consecutive season following their elevation to Category One Academy status.

The Whites are also now tackling the best young sides in the country on a weekly basis following last season’s promotion as Premier League Two Division Two winners which has meant top tier under-23s football this term.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BACK TO MERSEYSIDE: For Leeds United's under-23s and boss Mark Jackson, above. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Eight days after last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to West Ham United’s under-23s, Jackson’s Whites will take on Liverpool’s under-23s in today’s 2pm kick-off at the Reds Academy in Kirkby.

Follow the YEP's live blog from the Reds Academy at The Liverpool Way for all of the pre-match build-up, team news and then match updates and analysis throughout Sunday afternoon.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.