Liverpool under-23s 0 Leeds United under-23s 4 RECAP - Joe Gelhardt nets stunning double
Leeds United's under-23s take in their latest Premier League Two Group One assignment at Liverpool today (kick-off 2pm) - and you can follow all the latest here.
Five days after a 4-1 reverse at Tranmere Rovers, Mark Jackson’s side are heading back to Merseyside to take on Liverpool’s under-23s.
Tuesday night’s defeat at Prenton Park came in the group stages of the EFL Trophy, in which Leeds are competing for a second consecutive season following their elevation to Category One Academy status.
The Whites are also now tackling the best young sides in the country on a weekly basis following last season’s promotion as Premier League Two Division Two winners which has meant top tier under-23s football this term.
Eight days after last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to West Ham United’s under-23s, Jackson’s Whites will take on Liverpool’s under-23s in today’s 2pm kick-off at the Reds Academy in Kirkby.
Follow the YEP's live blog from the Reds Academy at The Liverpool Way for all of the pre-match build-up, team news and then match updates and analysis throughout Sunday afternoon.
Liverpool under-23s 0 Leeds United under-23s 4 LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 15:53
- Mark Jackson’s Whites face latest Premier League 2 Group One clash
- 2pm kick-off at Liverpool’s Academy in Kirkby
- Leeds 23s have taken seven points out of a possible 12
- Whites are two points and two places above Liverpool
FULL TIME
Brilliant from Leeds and sensational from Gelhardt.
Leeds cruising
85: Five minutes left and cruising to a very impressive victory
74: That wasn’t in the script. Leeds penalty, Joffy takes but saved. He was chopped down for the spot kick and took it himself looking to seal a hat-trick.
Chance Leeds
75: Forshaw sets up Gelhardt whose shot is saved.
Joffy’s second goal - wow
What a goal Joffy’s second was. He’s having his own goal of the season competition. Nearly 30 yards out, top left corner.
OFF THE POST LEEDS!
67: Forshaw causing bother, sets up Greenwood who smashes a shot against the post.
GOAL LEEDS - JOFFY AGAIN!
63: Another stunning strike from a Forshaw assist, what a performance
GOAL LEEDS - PASCAL!
60: Heads home McKinstry’s corner. 0-3.
Forshaw on for Leeds
59: Replaces McGurk
CHANCE LEEDS
58: Brilliant pace from Miller down the left to latch on to a Greenwood pass, crosses for McKinstry whose fierce shot is saved