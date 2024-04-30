Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mateusz Klich has perfectly summed up the feeling among Leeds United fans ahead of this evening’s Championship clash between Ipswich Town and Coventry City.

Ipswich go to the CBS Arena in their penultimate fixture of the regular season, with any positive result seeing them leapfrog Leeds into second with just one game remaining for each. Kieran McKenna’s side are currently only behind the Whites on goal difference after drawing 3-3 at Hull City on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regardless of tonight’s result, the race to join Leicester City in the automatic places will go to the final day and the outcome in Coventry will only decide who is in the driving seat. All connected with Leeds will be praying for a Coventry win, which would put fate back in the hands of Daniel Farke’s men.

And former United midfielder Klich is no different, sending a clear message on social media earlier today. The Polish midfielder simply wrote: “All Coventry Aren’t We? #MOT”.

The Elland Road favourite’s post garnered plenty of attention, with Leeds fans echoing the message in the comments section. Klich will likely join them in watching on this evening as tensions rise ahead of kick-off.

Leeds blew their chance to heap pressure on after losing 4-0 at Queens Park Rangers on Friday, a crushing defeat for Farke’s men. Victory at Loftus Road would have opened up a four-point gap which would have been three by now, leaving United in the driving seat with a significantly-superior goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s final-day visit of Southampton looks set to be incredibly tense, with victory likely needed to ensure any chance of automatic promotion. Ipswich host Huddersfield Town at Portman Road, with the Terriers all but relegated already.