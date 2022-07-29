Six of Leeds United's games in October moved as broadcast selections are made

The Whites' games against Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Liverpool have been selected for broadcast and given new dates and times.

Jesse Marsch's side will now take on Villa on Sunday, October 2, with the game kicking off at 2pm or 4.30pm on Sky Sports.

A week later on October 9, Leeds will be live on Sky again for their trip to Crystal Palace which will get underway at 2pm.

The match at the Kingpower Stadium will be on Thursday, October 20 and will kick off at 7.30pm on Amazon Prime. On Sunday, October 30, Leeds will take on Liverpool at Anfield at 2pm with Sky Sports broadcasting the contest.

Leeds' home game against Arsenal has been switched to Sunday, October 16 at 2pm due to the Gunners' participation in the Europa League. The match will not be broadcast.

The contest against Fulham will now be played on Sunday, October 23 due to United's fixture with Leicester being moved to Thursday, October 20. The fixture will not be shown live in the UK.