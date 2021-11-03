With central midfield one of the thinnest areas of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, calls for the Argentine to put his trust in Bate are growing.

The 19-year-old has started every league game for Mark Jackson’s Under-23s since arriving at Thorp Arch from Chelsea in the summer.

He scored for England Under-20s at the start of October and last week, the midfielder marked his first assist for Leeds as the Whites lost 4-2 to Arsenal in the Premier League 2.

Now, Bate has continued his strong run of form by scoring a sensational solo goal in the EFL Trophy.

It was 3-2 to Salford when Bate was introduced at Moor Lane at the halfway point, before the hosts made it 4-2 on the hour. Things were looking bleak for Jackson's side when the substitute set out to change Leeds' fortunes, seizing on a stray pass by Tylor Golden inside the Whites’ half.

Bate sprinted to the Ammies’ goal, keeping the ball under his control as he bombed forward with Golden in pursuit. But the Salford defender could only watch as Bate neatly chipped the keeper to make it 4-3.

Leeds United's Lewis Bate chips the goalkeeper to make it 4-3 at the Peninsula Stadium. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

Though it wasn’t enough to save the tie, which ended 5-3 to Salford, it was a stunning way to open his account at Leeds, and the young midfielder took to social media to express mixed feelings.

He tweeted: “Frustrating to be knocked out of the cup, but great to score my first goal in Leeds colours. Fans were amazing as always. #MOT”

