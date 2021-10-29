Leeds United U23s 2-4 Arsenal U23s - recap: Whites fall to Gunners defeat in front of large Elland Road crowd
Leeds United's Under-23s squad return to Premier League 2 action on Friday night with the visit of Arsenal.
Mark Jackson's side will host the Gunners at Elland Road this evening as United's development squad return to LS11 for the first time this season.
A big crowd is expected at the club's home ground and we'll have all the latest right here on our matchday blog.
Leeds are searching for a first home win of the campaign and sit seventh in the top tier of the PL2. Arsenal are third - with both teams having played nine matches.
Follow all the latest below as we bring you pre-match build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction:
U23s live - Leeds United v Arsenal (Elland Road)
Last updated: Friday, 29 October, 2021, 22:03
- RESULT: Leeds United 2-4 Arsenal
Report and reaction from Elland Road
Good evening
Welcome to tonight’s live matchday blog as we bring you coverage of Leeds United’s Under-23s clash with Arsenal in the Premier League 2.
Leeds are searching for a first home win of the campaign and will be hoping a first outing at Elland Road of the new term can cure their woes.
United sit 7th in the top tier of the PL2 while the Gunners are third in the division.
Kick-off is at 7pm tonight with a large crowd expected in LS11.
Jackson’s pre-match thoughts
“We’re looking forward to it,” Jackson told the YEP.
“It’s good for the players to play at Elland Road and I think there are going to be some fans there, so that is really good for us.
“It’s a fantastic venue and arena at York but to get to your home ground is a great opportunity for the lads to go and showcase how they can play and build on the point from Brighton.”
The scene is set
Firpo is here
We’re awaiting official team news... but we’ve spotted the figure of Junior Firpo ahead of kick-off. Arsenal have also been out inspecting the pitch.
LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS
Firpo returns, Greenwood starts
Leeds United full-back Junior Firpo makes his return from injury at Elland Road this evening. The defender should, if previous games are to go by, complete 45 minutes tonight.
Sam Greenwood also lines up against his former side while there is no place in the squad for Joe Gelhardt following his recent first team exploits along with Cody Drameh.
Charlie Cresswell captains what is a strong U23s outfit under Mark Jackson.
Leeds United U23s squad v Arsenal: Klaesson, Moore, Firpo, Jenkins, Kenneh, Cresswell (C), Summerville, Bate, Dean, Greenwood, Miller.
Subs: Van Den Heuvel, McKinstry, Hjelde, McCarron, McGurk.
ARSENAL TEAM NEWS
Arsenal U23s v Leeds: Hein, Swanson, Lopez, Monlouis, Rekik, Ogungbo, Norton-Cuffy, Akinola, Biereth, Oulad M’Hand, Balogun.
Subs: Henry-Francis, Ejeheri, Ideho, Taylor-Hart, Buttler-Oyeoeji.